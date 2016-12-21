Acuna impressing Braves in Australian League

Ronald Acuna was a relatively obscure prospect until Bobby Cox and some other Braves executives returned from the instructional league last year raving about this five-tool prospect who had caught their attention with essentially anything and everything he did on the baseball field. Still just 19 years old and in the midst of the early portion of his development as a center fielder, Acuna has already drawn comparisons to Pittsburgh's Starling Marte and established himself with Kevin Maitan as the two highest-upside position players in the Braves' system.

