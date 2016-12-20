A Look at the Atlanta Braves' Front Four Going Into Spring Training

Atlanta's pitching rotation already looks quite different than it did when the Braves closed the curtain on the 2016 season back in October, and a front four going into spring training has already taken shape. In 2016, Atlanta's starting staff had a combined record of 40-64, which was 29th out of 30 teams, coming in three wins above the Twins.

