A Look at the Atlanta Braves' Front Four Going Into Spring Training
Atlanta's pitching rotation already looks quite different than it did when the Braves closed the curtain on the 2016 season back in October, and a front four going into spring training has already taken shape. In 2016, Atlanta's starting staff had a combined record of 40-64, which was 29th out of 30 teams, coming in three wins above the Twins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tomahawk Take.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Braves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers?
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
|Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|4
|Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|4
|Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC