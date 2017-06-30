Snake Bytes, 7/3: Walkoff on the wild side

By the end of the day, they were mobbing Ketel Marte , reveling in the kind of win that helped them earn four All-Star nods. Marte lined a run-scoring single in the ninth inning and the Diamondbacks overcame the first earned run allowed by Fernando Rodney in two months to beat the Colorado Rockies 4-3 on Sunday.

