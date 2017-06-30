Snake Bytes 7/1: Rocky Finish to June
Robbbie Ray was effectively wild, but neither the offense or the bullpen were able to get him out of the trouble he made for himself. Chris Owings did manage a pair of solo home runs in the loss, but Paul GOldschmidt had a rar 0-for-5 night, striking out three times against Colorado's Jon Gray.
