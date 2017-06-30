Kershaw gets MLB-best 13th win as Dodgers top D-backs 4-3

Clayton Kershaw carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning and struck out 11 to become the first 13-game winner in the majors this season, helping the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 in a matchup of the National League's top two teams Tuesday night. Kershaw ended up allowing two hits in seven shutout innings.

