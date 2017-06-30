Dodgers rally in 9th to beat D-backs ...

Dodgers rally in 9th to beat D-backs 5-4 and complete sweep

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Robbie Ray reacts after striking out Los Angeles Dodgers' Trayce Thompson with the bases loaded to end the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Rich Hill throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Thursday, July 6, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige... Feb '17 PuttingPhartz 2
News Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ray 1
News Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14) Nov '14 EARL SCOTT 1
News Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14) Aug '14 mark mearin 1
informacion (Jun '14) Jun '14 edward brito 1
News Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14) May '14 dinker 1
See all Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,978 • Total comments across all topics: 282,305,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC