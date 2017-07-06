Did fans get the MLB Final Vote right?

Jul 5, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner reacts after hitting a double against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner has been selected by fans to be the final player on the National League roster, while the Kansas City Royals ' Mike Moustakas has been chosen as the American League representative for Tuesday's All-Star Game in Miami.

