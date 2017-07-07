Diamondbacks swept by Dodgers after Fernando Rodney melts down in 9th inning
Diamondbacks swept by Dodgers after Fernando Rodney melts down in 9th inning The Diamondbacks were in position to salvage Thursday's finale, but the Dodgers rallied off Fernando Rodney. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2ux8uTG Diamondbacks closer Fernando Rodney did not retire a batter on Thursday night as the Dodgers rallied from a three-run deficit to win 5-4 at Dodger Stadium.
