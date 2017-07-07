Diamondbacks swept by Dodgers after F...

Diamondbacks swept by Dodgers after Fernando Rodney melts down in 9th inning

18 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Diamondbacks closer Fernando Rodney did not retire a batter on Thursday night as the Dodgers rallied from a three-run deficit to win 5-4 at Dodger Stadium.

Chicago, IL

