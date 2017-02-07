Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 7/2/17: Double-Doubleheaders

Christian Walker once again flirted with another potential cycle with a single, triple, and homer while driving in 5. AJ Pollock went 1 for 3 with a pair of walks and two runs scored in his rehab game. Everyone in the lineup contributed, although Hank Conger was the only Aces position player without a hit, but he walked and scored a run so we can forgive him.

