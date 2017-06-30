Diamondbacks activate of Aj Pollock f...

Diamondbacks activate of Aj Pollock from 10-Day DL

Good news to start this 4th of July holiday, as the Diamondbacks will be getting back AJ Pollock. Pollock was originally placed on the 10-Day DL on May 15th due to a strained groin, missing 42 games.

