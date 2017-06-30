Arizona Diamondbacks place Rubby De L...

Arizona Diamondbacks place Rubby De La Rosa on disabled list, recall Jake Barrett

9 hrs ago

The Arizona Diamondbacks recalled RHP Jake Barrett from Triple-A Reno and placed RHP Rubby De La Rosa on the 10-day disabled list . Barrett will be active for tonight's game @ Dodgers .

Chicago, IL

