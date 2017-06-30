Arizona Diamondbacks 3, Colorado Rockies 6: Well, that was irritating

Personally, the biggest grievance was taking about 45 minutes to get from the 202/I-10 interchange to 7th Ave, due to "police action" around the downtown tunnel, which led to everyone being shepherded off the highway at Seventh St. Things appear to have kicked off just before we arrived, but it was a slow, slow grind to finally leave the crawl, scurrying along the sidestreets, before rejoining the highway on the other side of the tunnel. We listened to the game on the road; just as we finally pulled into the driveway at SnakePit Towers, Greg Schulte announced the closure and suggest it would be best to avoid the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AZ SnakePit.