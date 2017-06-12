Whitecaps Clinch Playoff Berth with Sweep; Tigers, Cubs, Sox Lose

Starters Anthony Castro and Austin Sodders teamed to allow one run and nine hits with 11 strikeouts over 13 innings in pitching the Whitecaps to a doubleheader sweep at Bowling Green last night by scores of 6-0 and 6-1. West Michigan clinched a Midwest League playoff berth with the two victories, and can wrap up a first-half Eastern Division title with another win over the Hot Rods at Bowling Green Ballpark this afternoon.

