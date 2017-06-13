What three things do the Arizona Diamondbacks need to win the NL West?

The Arizona Diamondbacks have a strong hold on the second of the two wildcard spots over the Chicago Cubs by seven even though they are in third place and are trailing the Colorado Rockies for first place in the National League West by a game and a half. If they plan on overtaking the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Rockies, though, they will need a few things to overcome them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.