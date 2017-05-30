Volquez throws no hitter as Marlins b...

Volquez throws no hitter as Marlins beat Diamonbacks

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Edinson Volquez threw the sixth no-hitter in Marlins history, facing the minimum 27 batters and beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-0 on Saturday. Volquez struck out 10 and the two baserunners who reached on walks were erased by double plays.

