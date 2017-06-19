Umpire West works 5,000th career game
Umpire Joe West worked his 5,000th regular season game Tuesday night at Coors Field, and he vividly remembers his first more than 40 years ago. "It was in Atlanta's Fulton County Stadium and Bob Watson hit this long fly ball down the left field line, and at the last second I called it foul and I was praying, 'I hope I'm right,' " he said.
