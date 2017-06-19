The trade deadline: why the D-backs need not be buyers
Barring a spectacular meltdown, the D-backs will find themselves in a playoff spot as the trade deadline approached at the end of next month. This is a spectacular turnaround from last year, when they finished July last in the NL West, 18 games back.
