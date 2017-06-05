The Bard's Take: 2017 MLB Draft - MacKenzie Gore
If not for the presence of Hunter Greene as a potential 1-1 candidate, Mackenzie Gore would be the best prep arm in the draft, not just the best prep southpaw. Gore has been under careful consideration since his junior year at Whiteville High School, a season in which he posted a mind-boggling 12-1 record with a 0.08 ERA and 174 strikeout in 83 1/3 innings.
