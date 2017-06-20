Stanton scores 3 times, Marlins top D...

Stanton scores 3 times, Marlins top D-Backs 7-5

Brandon Sun

Giancarlo Stanton matched a career high by scoring three times, and his 15th home run of the season put Miami ahead for good as the Marlins topped the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5 on Friday night. Justin Bour and Christian Yelich each hit two-run homers in the first for Miami, which improved to 6-2 on this homestand.



