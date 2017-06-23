Social Media Day in the Warehouse District
Social Media Day Phoenix returns Friday, June 30, for a day of educational talks and networking opportunities for social media novices and pros alike. The day will bring discussions between local industry experts and social media marketing practitioners alongside entrepreneurs and small business owners speaking about practical social media takeaways and best practices for growing your social media presence at Galvanize and Chase Field .
