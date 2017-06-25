Snake Bytes 6/25: Back on the Grid

You mean to tell me that I missed a week of baseball when the Diamondbacks went 4-2, overtook the Rockies in the standings, came a few outs shy of sweeping them at Coors Field, and are somehow now 2.5 games behind the Dodgers for the division lead? Get your nail clippers ready because the end of the season is going to be a war. Randall Delgado makes another spot start against former Diamondback Jeremy Hellickson .

