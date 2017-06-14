Siena's Dan Swain Drafted by the Diamondbacks
SPECTRUM NEWS VIDEO: Siena Senior Dan Swain heard his name called in the MLB Draft on Wednesday. The Saints Outfielder has been selected in the 34th round by the Arizona Diamondbacks.
