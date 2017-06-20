Series Preview # 21: Arizona Diamondb...

Series Preview # 21: Arizona Diamondbacks @ Detroit Tigers

As Day One of the MLB First Year Player Draft comes to a close, we shift focus momentarily from future baseball to current baseball. After a well-deserved day off, the Diamondbacks will take on the Detroit Tigers in the Motor City for a quick two game series before another off day.

