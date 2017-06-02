Nick Ahmed's bat getting as hot as his glove for Diamondbacks
Nick Ahmed's bat getting as hot as his glove for Diamondbacks The Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed had three hits, including the game-winner, on Thursday night at Marlins Park. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2rL0sbC Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta said he was glad Chris Owings came through with an RBI hit because Peralta didn't want to play another inning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|Feb '17
|PuttingPhartz
|2
|Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ray
|1
|Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|mark mearin
|1
|informacion (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|edward brito
|1
|Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14)
|May '14
|dinker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC