MLB Draft 2017: Maryland RHP Brian Shaffer selected in 6th round by Arizona Diamondbacks

Junior right-hander Brian Shaffer was selected Tuesday in the sixth round of the MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks . As the 172nd overall pick, he was the second Terrapin selected in the 2017 draft, two rounds behind shortstop Kevin Smith .

