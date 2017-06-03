Miami Marlins' pitcher Edinson Volque...

Miami Marlins' pitcher Edinson Volquez no-hits Kansas City Royals

Edinson Volquez of the Miami Marlins pitched the first no-hitter in the majors in over a year, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-0 on Saturday. Volquez struck out 10, and the two baserunners who reached on walks were erased by double plays.

Chicago, IL

