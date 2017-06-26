Maryland baseball's Brian Shaffer ink...

Maryland baseball's Brian Shaffer inked his contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks

The 6'5 righty officially ends his college career with a 20-8 record and 236 strikeouts, taking a fastball in the low 90s and a couple off-speed pitches to the pros. Shaffer led Maryland and the Big Ten in innings pitched and topped the conference in wins this spring.

