Maryland baseball's Brian Shaffer inked his contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks
The 6'5 righty officially ends his college career with a 20-8 record and 236 strikeouts, taking a fastball in the low 90s and a couple off-speed pitches to the pros. Shaffer led Maryland and the Big Ten in innings pitched and topped the conference in wins this spring.
