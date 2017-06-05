Manfred stands firmly with D-backs in stadium dispute

Rob Manfred, Commissioner of Major League Baseball, points to a reporter to ask a question during a news conference prior to an Arizona Diamondbacks baseball game against the San Diego Padres Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Phoenix. Rob Manfred, Commissioner of Major League Baseball, points to a reporter to ask a question during a news conference prior to an Arizona Diamondbacks baseball game against the San Diego Padres Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Phoenix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.