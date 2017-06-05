Luis Perdomo pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday night at Chase Field.
Perdomo left Wednesday's game at Chase Field after four innings, an outing longer only than his last start against Arizona. The five runs he allowed in Tuesday's third inning were all the Diamondbacks would need in what ended up a 7-4 loss for the Padres , their fourth straight.
