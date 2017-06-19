Leading Off: NL West showdown at Coors, M's Moore debuts

The high-flying Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado wrap up their three-game series at Coors Field with a matchup of talented right-handers. Antonio Senzatela, a 22-year-old rookie, is 9-2 with a 4.10 ERA for the Rockies while Zack Godley is 2-1 with a 2.34 ERA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.