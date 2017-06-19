Kornacki: Putz Finds Career as Utility Executive for Diamondbacks
The term "utility player" was coined to describe the versatile talents able to plug into virtually every position on a baseball field. J.J. Putz could very well be baseball's first "utility executive" as a special assistant to Arizona Diamondbacks president and CEO Derrick Hall over the last three years.
