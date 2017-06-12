Is it too early to call the Milwaukee...

Is it too early to call the Milwaukee Brewers contenders?

The Milwaukee Brewers are still on top of the National League Central division with about a month to go before the All-Star Game. It has been a weird start to the year in the NL Central to say the least with the lowest payroll in the MLB leading what was a tough division in 2016.

