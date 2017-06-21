Is Carlos Gonzalez on the verge of a ...

Is Carlos Gonzalez on the verge of a breakout for the Rockies?

Colorado Rockies right fielder Carlos Gonzalez watches his hit for a home run sail over the centerfield wall during the fourth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 20, 2017 in Denver, Colorado at Coors Field. A season with more false starts than sprints dragged down Rockies right fielder Carlos Gonzalez , down from his regular perch at the cleanup spot in the order, as low as sixth, and down into an alarming slump last week.

