Goldschmidt leads Arizona over Phils ...

Goldschmidt leads Arizona over Phils 5-1 for 6th win in row

Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run double and also made a key catch, boosting the Diamondbacks over the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 Saturday for Arizona's sixth straight victory. "You just don't press and trust the whole team," said Jake Lamb, whose third-inning single upped his MLB-leading RBI total to 59. "There's just no panic in the dugout."

Chicago, IL

