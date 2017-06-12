Former Wichita Wingnuts OF David Pera...

Former Wichita Wingnuts OF David Peralta Hits Game-Winning HR for Diamondbacks

18 hrs ago Read more: KFH-AM Wichita

Rightfielder David Peralta broke a 6-6 tie with a homerun in the top of the 9th inning on Tuesday, leading the Arizona Diamondback to a 7-6 win at the Detroit Tigers. For the game, Peralta was 3-for-5, including his sixth homer of the year, and his 13th double.

Read more at KFH-AM Wichita.

Chicago, IL

