Former Wichita Wingnuts OF David Peralta Hits Game-Winning HR for Diamondbacks

Rightfielder David Peralta broke a 6-6 tie with a homerun in the top of the 9th inning on Tuesday, leading the Arizona Diamondback to a 7-6 win at the Detroit Tigers. For the game, Peralta was 3-for-5, including his sixth homer of the year, and his 13th double.

