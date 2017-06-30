Fantasy Plays: Can Corey Kluber keep up his Cy Young pace?
Arizona Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker pauses on the mound after giving up a run to the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Phoenix. The ball flies past Chicago Cubs third baseman Jeimer Candelario, left, as Washington Nationals' Michael Taylor, right, steals third during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|Feb '17
|PuttingPhartz
|2
|Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ray
|1
|Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|mark mearin
|1
|informacion (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|edward brito
|1
|Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14)
|May '14
|dinker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC