Diamondbacks place SS Nick Ahmed on the 10-Day DL, recall INF Ketel Marte from AAA Reno

The Diamondbacks middle infield depth suffered a huge blow when Nick Ahmed was hit in the right hand with a 99-MPH fastball from Trevor Rosenthal, causing a small fracture that could keep him out of action until September. That leaves the team scrambling for shortstop depth in the upper minors.

