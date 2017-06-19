Diamondbacks option OF Jeremy Hazelba...

Diamondbacks option OF Jeremy Hazelbaker to AAA Reno, recall RHP Silvino Bracho from AAA Reno

For the weekend, the Diamondbacks will carry 4 outfielders and 8 relief pitchers as they've sent OF Jeremy Hazelbaker to AAA Reno and recalled RHP Silvino Bracho. With Randall Delgado set to make a start on Sunday to push back the rotation a day after Zack Greinke, Taijuan Walker, and Zack Godley made their previous start at Coors Field.

