Diamondbacks option OF Jeremy Hazelbaker to AAA Reno, recall RHP Silvino Bracho from AAA Reno
For the weekend, the Diamondbacks will carry 4 outfielders and 8 relief pitchers as they've sent OF Jeremy Hazelbaker to AAA Reno and recalled RHP Silvino Bracho. With Randall Delgado set to make a start on Sunday to push back the rotation a day after Zack Greinke, Taijuan Walker, and Zack Godley made their previous start at Coors Field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AZ SnakePit.
Add your comments below
Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|Feb '17
|PuttingPhartz
|2
|Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ray
|1
|Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|mark mearin
|1
|informacion (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|edward brito
|1
|Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14)
|May '14
|dinker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC