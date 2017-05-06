Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 6/5/17: It's raining runs

That was more than enough run support for Zack Godley, who pitched 4 innings of 2-run ball in what should be a tune-up start before getting recalled June 11 after being sent down on a roster move that might have cost the Diamondbacks a game on Sunday with Shipley pitching instead of Ray. I guess they wanted to give Ray extra rest, but I digress.

