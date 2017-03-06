Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 6/3/17: Ugh...

The Aces pounded out 5 runs in the first 5 innings, with Ketel Marte hitting a triple and a 2-run homer to account for 3 of the 5 runs. Socrates Brito had 2 hits and a walk in 4 trips to the plate, pushing his AAA rehab stint slash to .343/.425/.571 in 10 games.

