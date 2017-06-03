Arizona Diamondbacks legend Luis Gonzalez helped pull a woman out from her smashed vehicle Friday afternoon after the car she was driving in was struck head on, according a friend who recorded some of the fiery chaos. Diamondbacks legend Luis Gonzalez helps rescue woman from car involved in fiery crash; friend captures video Arizona Diamondbacks legend Luis Gonzalez helped pull a woman out from her smashed vehicle Friday afternoon after the car she was driving in was struck head on, according a friend who recorded some of the fiery chaos.

