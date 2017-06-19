Diamondbacks claw their way to another improbable win
The Diamondbacks received a subpar outing from their starting pitcher, blew a three-run lead, trailed entering the ninth and still found a way to win Diamondbacks claw their way to another improbable win The Diamondbacks received a subpar outing from their starting pitcher, blew a three-run lead, trailed entering the ninth and still found a way to win Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2sIg6oI Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo talks about his team's 5-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday evening. Nick Piecoro/azcentral sports Diamondbacks third baseman Jake Lamb drove in a run on Saturday to help the Diamondbacks beat the Phillies 5-1.
