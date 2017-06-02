Diamondbacks beat Brewers in 10 innings

Diamondbacks beat Brewers in 10 innings

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

"This is the way baseball should be".But the Diamondbacks countered with a run in the ninth inning to tie the game and send it into extra innings.According to oddsmakers from online sports book Bovada.lv, the Brewers are -111 money line favorites versus the Diamondbacks , who have odds of -104 to pull off what would be a small upset. Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Chase Anderson prepares to throw to the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 27, 2017, in Milwaukee .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige... Feb '17 PuttingPhartz 2
News Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ray 1
News Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14) Nov '14 EARL SCOTT 1
News Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14) Aug '14 mark mearin 1
informacion (Jun '14) Jun '14 edward brito 1
News Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14) May '14 dinker 1
See all Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
  1. Tornado
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,916 • Total comments across all topics: 281,461,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC