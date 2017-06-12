Diamondbacks 11, Brewers 1: Robbie Ra...

Diamondbacks 11, Brewers 1: Robbie Ray Continues to Shine

The Arizona Diamondbacks defeat the Milwaukee Brewers 11-1 behind another dominating performance by Robbie Ray who blanked the Brewers over 6 2/3 innings while registering a season-high 12 strikeouts. The D-Backs end up taking the current and season series against the Brewers and finish their home stand with a 5-1 record leaving Arizona 13 games over .500 on the season.

