Descalso reflects on former teammate Pujols
Daniel Descalso wasn't watching live, but he quickly tuned in on his phone when he saw Saturday night's late news that his former teammate, Albert Pujols , had notched his 600th career homer. The Angels' first baseman became just the ninth player in Major League history to join the 600 home run club, a feat Descalso marveled at.
