D'back's 10-run 4th keys 16-5 win over Rockies
Wanting to give his team a little bit of a break on a broiling day in Denver following a tough loss the night before, Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo had his players skip pregame batting practice in favor of staying inside to do individual work in the batting cages. Taijuan Walker pitched six solid innings and slapped an RBI single during Arizona's biggest inning ever on the road - a 10-run fourth - and the Diamondbacks went on to beat the Colorado Rockies 16-5 on Wednesday night.
