Danbury's Almonte drafted by Arizona Diamondbacks

Hundreds of amateur baseball players had their dreams come true this week with the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft, and Danbury's Abraham Almonte - a 6-foot, 200-pound right-handed pitcher - became one of them when the Arizona Diamondbacks selected him in the 26th round on Wednesday. The atmosphere was subdued for Almonte; he was sitting with his sister in his Danbury home and both of his parents were working when the call finally came.

