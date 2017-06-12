Danbury's Almonte drafted by Arizona Diamondbacks
Hundreds of amateur baseball players had their dreams come true this week with the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft, and Danbury's Abraham Almonte - a 6-foot, 200-pound right-handed pitcher - became one of them when the Arizona Diamondbacks selected him in the 26th round on Wednesday. The atmosphere was subdued for Almonte; he was sitting with his sister in his Danbury home and both of his parents were working when the call finally came.
