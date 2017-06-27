Cardinals send Diaz to minors, call u...

Cardinals send Diaz to minors, call up Mejia

8 hrs ago Read more: Rome News

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Aledmys Diaz was sent to Triple-A Memphis before Wednesday night's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with the club purchasing the contract of infielder Alex Mejia from Memphis.

Chicago, IL

