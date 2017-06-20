Brewers end D-backs' 9-game home win ...

Brewers end D-backs' 9-game home win streak with 8-6 victory

Manny Pina had three hits - two doubles - and two RBIs and the Milwaukee Brewers ended Arizona's nine-game home win streak with an 8-6 victory over the Diamondbacks on Friday night. Jake Lamb hit a three-run homer for the Diamondbacks, losers at home for only the ninth time in 33 games this season.

