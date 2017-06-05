Big inning helps Diamondbacks, Greink...

Big inning helps Diamondbacks, Greinke beat Padres 7-4

21 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Arizona Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb, right, celebrates his three-run home run against the San Diego Padres with David Peralta and Paul Goldschmidt during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Phoenix. less Arizona Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb, right, celebrates his three-run home run against the San Diego Padres with David Peralta and Paul Goldschmidt during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June ... more Arizona Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb watches his three-run home run against the San Diego Padres during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Phoenix.

Chicago, IL

